natural when presenting before an audience, but good preparation
is a first step to reduce stage fright, says Harvard Business
Review.
"Good preparation reduces performance anxiety. Next time you
need to present to an audience, follow these three steps:
1. Be confident in your topic. Your audience already
believes that you're the expert, so don't try to bluff. If the
people you're presenting to feel you're unsure of your material,
they'll lose trust in you.
2. Imagine questions people might ask. Construct answers
before you give your speech. Either incorporate the answers into
your presentation or be ready to provide them during Q&A.
3. Memorize the first minute of your presentation. You
experience your greatest anxiety at the beginning of a speech.
Knowing the opening of your presentation will give you a good
start."
