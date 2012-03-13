BOSTON, March 13 Too many managers go
through the motions of delegating, only to hang around and try
to micromanage their employees instead, says Harvard Business
Review. They need to disengage.
"Entrusting a project to someone else can be tough. But if
you don't rely on others, you'll always end up doing everything
yourself. You'll also shortchange those who could learn by
taking on new tasks.
Once you delegate something, don't be tempted to micromanage
the process. Agree on the expected outcomes and just let go.
If you've asked a team member to take care of an important
presentation, don't spend endless time on edits and corrections.
Be clear on the parameters and remove yourself so she can do it
her way, not yours.
This is much more efficient than taking over, and the end
product will likely be better."
