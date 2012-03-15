BOSTON, March 15 It is important to focus on a goal rather than just using up time, and also to embrace the gift of unscheduled time, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Do you truly understand how you spend your time? Most people assume they dedicate more hours to strategic work than they actually do.

Look back on the past month in your calendar. Add up the time you spent on your strategic priorities. Was it enough? It's likely less than you thought. That's because most people tend to do the most urgent things instead of the most meaningful things.

Identify your top five priorities for the coming year, and each month make sure you spend enough time on those priorities. If you don't, it's time to cancel some meetings and build in time for the things that matter."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Make Time for Time" by Anthony K. Tjan.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)