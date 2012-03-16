BOSTON, March 16 Make the most of
networking by being specific about the kinds of people who can
help you achieve certain goals, and seeking those individuals
out, says Harvard Business Review.
"When it comes to networking, quality matters more than
quantity. But how do you meet the right people?
One way is to ask for introductions. Reach out to
influential people in your network and ask them to put you in
touch with others. Be specific about the introductions you want
and why you want them. Explain what you are trying to achieve
and the kind of contacts that would help you get there.
Are you seeking your next job opportunity? Are you looking
for ways to promote yourself? If you're uncomfortable with being
bold, remember that people enjoy helping others and you can
always return the favor with some introductions of your own."
