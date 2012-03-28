BOSTON, March 28 There are ways to make your
message stand out even in an age of information overload,
especially with vividly apt illustrations, says Harvard Business
Review. Generalizations and jargon typically are not the way.
"With so much information out there, getting your audience's
attention is tough. But it is also essential. Consider these
three things next time you craft a message that needs to be
heard:
1. Make a comparison. Whether you are selling a product or
making a point, remember that people like to draw connections.
Help your audience understand by comparing your message to
something else.
2. Piggyback on the familiar. Take something most people
know and make it your own. Spinoffs of the 'Got Milk?' slogan
have done this successfully.
3. Be specific. Use simple, specific details to solidify
your point. These give your audience something to remember when
you're no longer in front of them."
