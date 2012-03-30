BOSTON, March 30 Setting very specific goals and
following through on them is a way to make sure motivation, a
sometimes nebulous concept, can be converted into action, says
Harvard Business Review.
"When approaching a difficult task - getting to the gym,
writing an important presentation - you may chide yourself for
lacking motivation to get it done. However, it's often not a
question of motivation, but follow through.
You may want to do the task - you know it's important - but
your brain talks you out of it. You tell yourself you can do it
tomorrow or you have more urgent things to do.
Don't let your mind sabotage your aspirations. Make a
specific decision about what you want to do and don't question
it. Tell yourself: I will work out tomorrow at 6 a.m. or I will
finish the presentation by Tuesday at 1 pm. If your mind starts
to argue with you, ignore it."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Your Problem
Isn't Motivation" by Peter Bregman.
