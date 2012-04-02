BOSTON, April 2 Massive, highly deliberate
outreach is the only reliable path to victory when it comes to
networking as part of a job search and to find new
opportunities, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"The best way to find a job is through networking. But
don't limit your outreach to close friends and current
colleagues. Cast a wide net and reach people beyond your
immediate circle.
Here are three steps to do that:
1. Broadly define your network. You have more contacts than
you think. Consider former classmates, former colleagues,
clients, and community acquaintances. When you make a contact,
ask for introductions to others.
2. View discussions as learning opportunities. Approach
meetings as conversations, not interviews. Ask about more than
jobs. Ask about the industry, how to succeed, and how to
position yourself.
3. Keep good records. Connecting with many people can be
complicated. After each meeting, write down what you learned and
what you'll do as a result."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Find a Job with
Massive, Structured Networking" by Bill Barnett.
(For the full post, see:
here)