BOSTON, April 3 In a mentoring relationship you
should be less concerned about showing your mentor how brilliant
you are, than listening carefully and absorbing their advice,
says Harvard Business Review.
"It might be tempting to use your mentoring sessions to
impress your mentor - someone who can potentially advance your
career. But most mentors are put off by protégés who do more
self-promoting than learning.
Listen to your mentor, show humility, and make it clear that
you take the counsel seriously. When you get feedback, don't
respond with, 'Yes, I already knew that.' Restate the advice in
your own words to make sure you've got it right, and ask
questions to clarify.
Mentors will often test you by gauging how you respond to
feedback; and the better you are at receiving it, the more of it
you will get."
