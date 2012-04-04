BOSTON, April 4 The "elevator pitch," in which
you sell yourself in the time of an elevator ride, has to be
even faster in this age of high-speed elevators and
Twitter-sized attention spans, says Harvard Business Review.
"The average length of an elevator ride in New York City is
118 seconds. If you use that as a guide, it means you've got
less than two minutes to deliver a winning elevator pitch for
your amazing new idea - wherever you are.
Start by grabbing your prospect's attention in the first few
seconds. Convey who you are and describe what your business
offers. Focus on what's in it for the person you're pitching.
Be sure to describe exactly what separates you from everyone
else that sells the same product or service. If you hook her in,
you might get to continue the discussion when you arrive at her
floor."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Why You Need a
Better Elevator Pitch" by Jeffrey Hayzlett.
