BOSTON, April 5 Presentations can get a boost
from great visuals, but achieving that goal might not be as
simple as meets the eye, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Most people respond better to visuals than the spoken word
alone. But, not all visuals enhance a presentation: Inaccessible
graphs or nonsensical clip art will detract from your message.
To create visual aids that give your presentation impact,
engage your audience, and make your points stick, follow these
rules:
1. Keep them simple. If your audience can't understand the
visual within 30 seconds, remove it.
2. Don't get too artistic. Only use graphics and icons to
reinforce key concepts. Don't try to pretty up the presentation
with irrelevant pictures.
3. Edit heavily. Each slide or handout sheet should only
convey one concept. Include no more than six lines of text, or
else it's no longer a visual."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide
to Persuasive Presentations."
(For the full post, see:
here)