BOSTON, April 9 As your career develops you will
probably need to branch out in terms of mentors and who can help
you reach that next step, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
"One great mentor can help you, especially early in your
career. But as you progress you need a network of mentors who
can broaden your perspective and grant access to new
opportunities.
Build your mentoring network by creating a personal
relationship map. Identify the people you need help from to be
successful in your current job and everyone who might help you
advance your career. Ask yourself which of those individuals you
need to know better. Leverage your current mentors to provide
introductions and to fill you in on people's backgrounds,
interests, and current projects.
With that information, you can make meaningful connections
by offering relevant expertise or ideas, or finding other ways
to assist."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide
to Getting the Mentoring You Need."
(For the full post, see:
here)