BOSTON, April 11
punching-bag for your bosses, but what about the zingers from
your supposedly well-intentioned colleague or office rival?
Harvard Business Review says keep cool - and remember that karma
is on your side.
"Whether it's an office rival or a well-intended colleague,
someone will likely say something punitive or hurtful to you at
some point in your career.
When it happens, remember:
1. Don't respond right away. Resist the temptation to snap
back. There is no use in getting angry or creating a nasty paper
trail. Take time to cool off and then reply cordially.
2. Determine if you're overreacting. Ask yourself whether
the comment was really that bad. Sometimes a thoughtful offer to
help can seem like an insult.
3. Forgive, but remember. Don't hold a grudge, but keep in
mind that if you are ever asked for a reference about the
person, you can give a frank answer."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Deal with Critics" by Dorie Clark.
Critics" by Dorie Clark.
(For the full post, see:
here)