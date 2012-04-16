BOSTON, April 16 Multitasking makes us more
prone to making mistakes, more likely to miss important
information and cues, and less likely to retain information in
working memory, which impairs problem solving and creativity,
says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Multitasking may speed you through your to-do list, but it
also makes you more likely to make mistakes and less likely to
retain information.
Here are three ways to focus:
1. Think good thoughts. Positive emotions improve the
brain's executive function and encourage creative and strategic
thinking. Improve your emotional balance by actively thinking
about things that make you happy.
2. Ban distractions. Be aware of what steals your attention.
When disrupted, make a conscious choice to return to the task at
hand.
3. Leave things behind. When you turn to a new task, part of
your brain is still thinking about the last one. Before starting
something new, go for a walk, climb stairs, or do some deep
breathing to clear your head."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Train Your Brain
to Focus" by Paul Hammerness, MD, and Margaret Moore.
(For the full post, see:
here)