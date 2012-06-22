BOSTON, June 22 There are certain times and
certain days when you do your best work, and a few ways to help
get to that place of maximum performance, says Harvard Business
Review.
"Everyone aspires to get into 'the zone,' or the mental
state where you do your best work. Next time you're trying to
achieve peak performance, remember these three things:
1. There is no zone for new activities. When you start a new
task, you're not going to find flow. Getting in the zone
requires activating the subconscious part of the brain, which is
simply inaccessible when you are trying something for the first
time.
2. You need the right environment. Figure out the settings
that facilitate your flow - be it a crowded coffee shop or a
quiet library - and work in them whenever possible.
3. Emotions are key. Being in the zone requires finding the
feelings that allow your subconscious to take over. Music can
help activate these emotions. Find songs, albums, or artists
that put you in the right mood and block out distractions."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Get into
Your Zone" by James Allworth.
