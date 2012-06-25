BOSTON, June 25 Thriving in the the intensely
social, often status-driven environment of business conferences
need not be as intimidating as it seems, says Harvard Business
Review. Try just being yourself.
"Conferences can make even the most outgoing person nervous.
In such a socially intense environment, it's easy to have a mini
identity crisis: Who am I? Why would people want to talk to me?
Forget those worries and be yourself. Resist the urge to
drop a name or spout off your credentials, e.g., you have a
fancy title or you've had work published. Instead, get to know
people as people, free of titles and status. Let them get to
know you in the same way.
Sure, it's nerve-wracking to introduce yourself without
immediately identifying your role. But try asking open-ended
questions and getting personal. Ask your fellow conference
attendee what she's enjoying about the conference, or even how
far she traveled to get there."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Attend a
Conference as Yourself" by Peter Bregman.
