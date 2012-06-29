BOSTON, June 29 Sharing a little something of
yourself in the form of personal stories can help even a
fledgling public speaker connect better with the audience, says
Harvard Business Review.
"Great speakers help listeners understand, relate to, and
remember a message by telling stories and using analogies.
Narratives make messages more engaging and help listeners
connect with a speaker.
Even if you're not a born storyteller, you can share
personal stories that help illustrate your message and why it's
important.
By comparing your central point to a familiar image or
experience you can immediately connect with your audience,
conveying an entire experience in a few words."
