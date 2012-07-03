BOSTON, July 3 The majority of leaders could
benefit from improving their assertiveness - not the irritating,
pushy kind but rather the positive skills that can help you lead
change and, importantly, act with integrity, says Harvard
Business Review.
"Assertiveness often gets a bad rap. People who are
self-confident and forceful can be cast as pushy and annoying.
But when balanced with other critical skills, being assertive
can help you excel at other things:
1. Fostering teamwork: Teams thrive when their members are
able to express not-always-popular points of view. Use your
self-confidence to set a tone that allows other people to speak
up.
2. Leading change: Constructive change requires bold moves.
Be assertive and break through the resistance that often arises
during a change effort.
3. Acting with integrity: When coupled with honesty,
assertiveness gives you the courage to stand up for what you
know is right."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "The One Skill All
Leaders Should Work On" by Scott Edinger.
