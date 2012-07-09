BOSTON, July 9 If you truly expect your team to
support the professional growth of their direct reports, put
your money where your mouth is, says Harvard Business Review.
"Many bosses say they want their managers to spend time
developing people. But then they reward the results of that
process, rather than time spent on it.
If you truly expect your team to support the professional
growth of their direct reports, put your money where your mouth
is. Reinforce the notion that your company values leadership
development by rewarding managers who excel at it.
Evaluate your managers' success in this area as a regular
part of performance reviews. Have explicit discussions at review
time about what they've done to support the growth of their
people. Then, tie a portion of their compensation to performance
in this area."
