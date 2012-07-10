BOSTON, July 10 Before preparing to ask your
boss for a new project or assignment it pays to do extensive
preparation and to think through what it would mean to not get
the nod, says Harvard Business Review.
"If you hope to take on new project, don't walk into your
boss's office and just ask for it. Prepare for the conversation
by doing the following:
1. Anticipate concerns. If you're doing well with your
current assignments, your manager may be reluctant to change
things. Or he may feel you're not the right person for the job.
Try to predict these concerns beforehand so you can address them
directly.
2. Make a plan. How will your current responsibilities be
handled if you take on the new assignment? Don't promise you can
do it all. Point out which of your tasks can be passed on.
3. Be patient. This may not be a one-conversation decision.
Give your boss time to think about it."
