BOSTON, July 11 As teamwork gets increasingly
complex, teams will only find it harder to reach a collective
understanding about how to value and use their members'
expertise, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Team members don't need to see eye-to-eye on every issue.
But unhealthy conflict can arise when teams misunderstand each
others' skills - for example, when a team member is overlooked
for a role he thinks he is most qualified to do.
Here are three ways to prevent this sort of disagreement:
1. Be aware of perceptions. Know that people will always
hold varying opinions of each other's expertise. Being sensitive
to this may help you avoid conflict.
2. Communicate your rationale: When assigning a task or
asking someone's advice, be explicit about why: 'I'm asking for
your input because of your knowledge of X.' Explaining your
thinking may keep people from feeling slighted.
3. Encourage people to speak up: Tell people to ask
questions when someone else gets an assignment they thought they
were better suited for."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Manage Your
Team's "Dissensus"" by Heidi K. Gardner.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)