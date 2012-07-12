BOSTON, July 12 Being direct and honest, and
addressing concerns head-on, is a good start in getting your
team to cope with change, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Sometimes getting people on board with a change is harder
than implementing the change itself. Next time your team balks
at something new, do the following:
1. Encourage openness. Create an environment where people
feel free to express their thoughts and feelings about the
change. Actively ask employees about their concerns.
2. Bring people together. Once you understand their
hesitations, bring people together to discuss the perceived
problems. If people feel that they've been heard, they are more
likely to support the final decision.
3. Be Direct. Address all concerns head-on and provide as
much information as possible."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the "Harvard
ManageMentor Online Module: Change Management."
(For the full post, see:
here)