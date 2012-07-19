BOSTON, July 19 Implementing change can be a
long and exhausting process and it's easy to lose momentum along
the way, but a few deliberate steps can help keep up the energy
level, says Harvard Business Review.
"When implementing change, it's crucial to communicate
short-term wins to motivate people to stick with it. But not all
near-term successes are created equally.
Pick milestones that are:
1. Visible. People need to see firsthand that their hard
work is making a difference.
2. Concrete. Ensure that the wins are real and that you're
not declaring victory prematurely.
3. Unambiguous. Small gains, such as conducting a productive
meeting or resolving a scheduling discrepancy, are not
short-term wins. Pick things that show real results and are
indisputably relevant."
