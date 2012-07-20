BOSTON, July 20 Developing a clear view of
yourself is an important way to identify your strengths and
figure out which ones to develop, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"The most effective leaders identify their strengths and
then decide which ones to develop further. To do that, you need
to have a clear view of yourself.
If your company doesn't offer a formal 360-review process,
you can conduct your own informal one by asking your colleagues
the following questions:
1. What are my strengths? Have them start by thinking in
broad buckets such as character, getting results, or leading
change. Then have them identify specific traits.
2. What are my fatal flaws? Ask them to identify which
traits could cause you to fail in your current position.
3. Which of my strengths is most important for the company?
Inquire as to which of your abilities - if it was truly
outstanding - would have the biggest impact on your company.
4. What works best for you? Ask each person which strengths
they value most.
- Today's management tip was adapted from the video,
"Conduct an Informal 360-Degree" by Scott Edinger.
(To watch the video and to join the discussion, see:
here)