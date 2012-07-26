BOSTON, July 26 Multicultural teams are
ubiquitous in today's business environment, but what can be lost
in the discussion is the experience of individuals - especially
those who don't come in with Western cultural norms, says
Harvard Business Review.
"Managers of global teams need to make special
considerations to ensure everyone is able to contribute,
regardless of their culture or location. Here's how:
1. Make the team norms explicit. People can bring different
and potentially conflicting communication approaches to the
table. It's critical to discuss how those will influence the
standards and expectations of your team.
2. Create an inclusive team environment. Some individuals
can feel intense social pressure around people from other
cultures, especially when other non-natives seem to be doing
'just fine.' Work hard to create a 'safe' atmosphere so members
are able to express their concerns.
3. Give everyone the right skills. If your team's culture is
essentially Western and you speak English, dedicate time and
resources to making sure everyone has the skills in these areas
necessary to contribute to their fullest."
