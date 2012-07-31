BOSTON, July 31 Taking a few steps quickly and
quietly before asking permission for a new idea could be the
best way to get it approved by a skeptical boss, says Harvard
Business Review.
"If you have a great idea that your boss won't likely
approve, don't ask for permission. At least not at first.
Instead do the following:
1. Take a few initial steps. Act quickly with the means at
hand before you ask for approval. These steps should be easy to
execute and help you gather information on the idea's viability.
2. Let your boss know. Give her a heads up that you're
exploring a new opportunity in your off-hours. And then gauge
her reaction.
3. Make small requests. When you need resources to move your
idea, ask your manager for small things that are (at least at
first) within her realm of acceptable loss. With risk-averse
supervisors, you need solid evidence that the idea will work
before you put all your cards on the table."
