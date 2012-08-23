BOSTON Aug 23 The best strategic thinkers have
the knack of considering the potential impact of their actions
far beyond their own team or unit, and you can do it too, says
Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
"Successful strategic thinkers always have perspective. They
consider the potential impact of their actions on those beyond
their team or unit.
Next time you need to make a big decision, here are three
ways to make sure your thinking isn't too narrow:
1. Explore the outcomes. With every idea, ask yourself, "If
we implement this idea, how will other units and stakeholders be
affected? What might be the long-term ramifications?"
2. Expand your range of alternatives. Gather ideas and
concerns from everyone who has an interest in the decision or
who will be affected by the outcome.
3. Consider the customer. Look at the decision through your
customers' eyes. What will they think and which alternative will
they prefer? If you're not sure, think about asking them."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "The Harvard
ManageMentor Online Module: Strategic Thinking."
(For the full post, see:
