One killed, 20 hurt as train derails in Belgium
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 20 injured, two seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
BOSTON Aug 30 Many times, someone in your group who is not in a formal leadership position demonstrates great leadership ability, and it pays to recognize those traits and actions, says Harvard Business Review.
"Some of your most valuable employees are those junior staff who act and contribute far beyond their pay grade. Look out for these individuals so you can recognize them, cultivate their talents, and set them up as examples to others.
Here are three characteristics to spot:
1. They focus on results. Because they concentrate on the outcomes rather than the process, they know when to break rules - and it's not to be rebellious.
2. They have strong interpersonal skills. Despite their junior titles, these stars lead through influence. And they gain that sway by connecting with others.
3. They demonstrate high integrity. They are consistent in their actions and words. When conflicts arise, others look to them over formal leaders for guidance."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Find the Reverse Leaders in Your Midst" by Scott Edinger.
(For the full post, see: here)
MUNICH, Feb 18 German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Saturday said it would be difficult for Germany to add a required 25 billion euros to its defence budget to meet a NATO military spending target if politicians were seeking to lower taxes at the same time.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 18 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was poised for a debut flight on Saturday from a NASA launchpad idled since the end of the space shuttle program nearly six years ago.