BOSTON Aug 30 Many times, someone in your group who is not in a formal leadership position demonstrates great leadership ability, and it pays to recognize those traits and actions, says Harvard Business Review.

"Some of your most valuable employees are those junior staff who act and contribute far beyond their pay grade. Look out for these individuals so you can recognize them, cultivate their talents, and set them up as examples to others.

Here are three characteristics to spot:

1. They focus on results. Because they concentrate on the outcomes rather than the process, they know when to break rules - and it's not to be rebellious.

2. They have strong interpersonal skills. Despite their junior titles, these stars lead through influence. And they gain that sway by connecting with others.

3. They demonstrate high integrity. They are consistent in their actions and words. When conflicts arise, others look to them over formal leaders for guidance."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Find the Reverse Leaders in Your Midst" by Scott Edinger.

(For the full post, see: here)