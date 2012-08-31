BOSTON Aug 31 If your boss regularly dumps
projects in your lap with no clear instruction, then turns
around and rips your work apart once you are finished, it's time
for a new approach, says Harvard Business Review.
"If your boss routinely delegates projects without telling
you how things should get done, and then picks apart your work
and asks you to start over, you need to get proactive.
Asking for more clarity upfront is a place to begin, but if
that doesn't work, try figuring out your boss' viewpoint in
another way.
When you're asked to handle a project, draft a preliminary
plan for how you intend to approach the task. Set up a meeting
with your boss to review it and see what he thinks. Incorporate
his feedback into a revised plan and share that with him again.
Keep doing this until your boss signs off. If you do this
often enough, your boss may eventually realize that he can save
time by being more specific at the outset."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the "Harvard
ManageMentor Online Module: Time Management."
(For the full post, see:
here)