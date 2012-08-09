* British club's shares price at $14 apiece
* Club was hoping for $16 to $20 per share
* Lower proceeds for Man Utd, Glazer family
(Adds background, details)
By Olivia Oran
Aug 9 Manchester United Ltd said its
shares priced on Thursday at $14 a piece f or its U.S. initial
public offering, valuing the British soccer club at $2.3
billion, sig nificantly bel ow exp ectations.
The team priced 16.7 million shares, as planned, and raised
$233.2 million, about $100 million less than it had hoped.
While that still makes it the largest sports-team IPO on
record, the value is much below the up to $3.3 billion the club
and its owners, the Glazer family, were expecting.
That would mean the club, which has been trying to reduce
its debt after its 2005 leveraged buyout by the Glazer family,
would get less money to do so. The Glazers, whose holdings
include shopping centers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football
team, will also take in less money from the share sale.
The company expected to price shares in a range of $16 to
$20. The deal would have raised $333 million if it had priced at
the high end of its range. The Glazers are selling half the
shares, while the team is selling the rest.
Manchester United, which claims to be the most popular
soccer team in the world with more than 650 million fans, has
said it wanted to use the proceeds to pay down its significant
debt load, which stood in excess of 437 million pounds ($682
million) as of June 30.
Some fans of the team have protested the IPO, criticizing
the Glazers for only using half of the deal's proceeds to pay
down debt. They argue that this hefty debt load has led to
reduced financial flexibility, at the expense of investment in
players and the team's performance.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Gary Hill and Steve
Orlofsky)