MANCHESTER, England, July 8 State-controlled
airline Aeroflot joined Manchester United's
growing list of global sponsors on Monday, the first Russian
company to partner with the English soccer champions.
Aeroflot is a sponsor of the Sochi 2014 Olympics and
replaces Turkish Airlines as United's partner in a five-year
deal unveiled at the club's Old Trafford stadium.
"It's a significant step for our first global partnership to
be with one of the most successful and well-loved football clubs
in the world," Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev said.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
United claims to have 659 million followers worldwide and is
carving out a lucrative series of global and local sponsorship
deals.
Although United and Aeroflot may sound an unlikely
combination, there is already heavy Russian investment in
European soccer through owners including Roman Abramovich at
Chelsea and sponsors such as Gazprom.
Airlines also enjoy the global exposure provided by Premier
League teams.
Etihad is the main sponsor of United's local rival
Manchester City, while Emirates is partnered with Arsenal.
General Motors last year agreed to take over as United's
main shirt sponsor from 2014 in a seven-year deal worth $559
million.