By Neil Maidment
| LONDON, Sept 2
Manchester United said on Wednesday it had signed a
partnership deal with Indian IT firm HCL Technologies
to improve its website and app as it gears up to launch a new
digital media strategy.
The 20-time league winners have struggled on the field since
manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 but off it have continued
to sign a string of lucrative commercial agreements under the
ownership of the American Glazer family.
To further capitalise on the lure of its claimed 659 million
global followers, analysts expect United to present a new
digital media approach next year, which could see the club cater
to local markets with premium subscription content, alongside an
e-commerce platform and global or regional sponsorship deals.
United's latest tie-up will see HCL Technologies, one of
India's big six IT firms, help design and build digital
platforms capable of better engaging with fans. In turn, United
could then explore more targeted content opportunities globally.
"This (partnership) is enabling us to deliver a platform
that our digital offering would operate on," Manchester United
Managing Director Richard Arnold told Reuters on Wednesday.
Both parties declined to give a value for the deal.
United, now fifth in the league after four games, reported a
17.7 percent fall in third-quarter revenue to 95 million pounds
in May, a third consecutive quarterly decline because of the
absence of Champions League money.
To try and revitalise its prospects this season, the club
has spent over 100 million pounds ($153.09 million) on new
players including French under-21 forward Anthony Martial, who
is now the world's most expensive teenager after signing from
Monaco for a reported 36 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6532 pounds)
