LONDON/NEW YORK, June 15 The Glazers are
unlikely to ever be liked, let alone loved, by fans of
Manchester United. The fiercely private American family that
bought the famous English soccer club 10 years ago has been
widely depicted by the team's fans and the British media as
seeking to bleed the club dry after leveraging it up with debt.
Yet the Glazers are now assuaging some of their critics as
the club says it will bankroll new player signings and is in a
position to return to Europe's biggest cup competition after
failing to qualify in 2014 for the first time in 19 years.
Crucially, their transformation of United into a commercial cash
machine may give them an advantage over rivals.
There have been modest signs of hope for investors in the
club's New York-listed shares, which have outperformed the S&P
500 so far this year, gaining 2.3 percent against the index's
rise of 1.7 percent as revenue and cash flow are expected to
climb. The shares have lagged the market since United's 2012
initial public offering.
"My view is Man United are better off for the Glazer's
ownership. Building the commercial engine they've built will
continue to serve the club well," said Philip Hall, managing
partner at Spotlight Equity Partners, who advised other U.S
investors on purchases of Liverpool and Sunderland soccer clubs.
Last week, consultancy Brand Finance declared that
Manchester United had regained its position as the most
valuable soccer brand in the world in annual rankings, moving up
from No. 3 in 2014. The value of its brand had soared 63 percent
in the past year to $1.2 billion as its Executive Vice-Chairman
Ed Woodward and the Glazers "capitalised on the brand's growing
power to establish a worldwide fan-base and a range of
sponsorship deals unrivalled in their number and value,"
according to Brand Finance CEO David Haigh.
United and the Glazers - the family rarely make any public
statements - declined to comment for this story.
On the pitch, this season's performance improved enough to
get United fourth place in the English Premier League, up from
what for United was a shockingly low seventh in 2013-14.
While still unacceptable to fans given the side has been
synonymous with winning trophies for much of the past two
decades, the improvement is enough to secure a play-off round
for the UEFA Champions League, the continent's blue-riband
competition. With that comes more match-day revenue from extra
games, increased sponsorship money, additional club merchandise
sales, and a boost to TV income.
But crucial to growth is the way in which United is using the
allure of what it says are 659 million people following the club
around the world to secure sponsorship deals.
FROM NOODLES TO TIRES
A world record 750 million pound ($1.17 billion) 10-year kit
deal with Adidas, signed last year, underlined United as
commercial leaders in soccer. That followed a seven-year $559
million shirt branding deal with General Motors'
Chevrolet.
Commercial income will eventually make up over half of
revenue, up from 29 percent when the Glazers arrived, brokerage
Jefferies says, pointing to the club's 17 global sponsors now
versus 10 in 2012, and 95 total categories earmarked for
marketing from 40 three years ago.
That could give it a leg up on rival clubs because the
increased commercial revenue allows United to push up wage and
transfer bills while remaining within its means. That satisfies
new regulations designed to prevent clubs from spending more
than they earn in attempts to buy success.
The club's fortunes are being shaped at sales offices in
London and Hong Kong.
At an unmarked building near the Ritz hotel in London's posh
Mayfair district, United employs around 60 people to win new
commercial deals.
United's sponsorship appeal stretches from beer, wine and
watches to tires, paint, noodles and office equipment - across
partners in many countries. It even has telecommunication
company sponsors in Azerbaijan and Thailand.
As part of the Adidas deal, the club has retained retail
rights to its own store, online sales and product licensing and
will likely expand and outsource to third parties and take a
royalty, Nomura analysts say.
A new digital media platform has also been slated.
United's commercial progress led the club to raise its
full-year earnings forecast last month.
And Jefferies analysts see United's revenue growing by a
third to 521 million pounds in the year to June 30, 2016.
EFFIGY BURNT
New York-based hedge fund manager Ron Baron, who owned 40
percent of the shares not controlled by the Glazers at the end
of last year - told CNBC in January he expected to double or
triple his money on United over the next four to five years. He
declined to comment for this article.
Some smaller investors are also hopeful. "There's always the
chance that the solid and incalculable value of the Manchester
United brand and related intangible worth will prevail, and
ultimately reflect in the stock's performance," commented Steve
Schmelkin, a senior director of the Clutch Group, a legal
services company, who says he owns a small stake.
Malcolm Glazer, the family patriarch who made his fortune in
real estate and stocks, bought United in May 2005 for 790
million pounds, after entering the sports business in 1995 with
a takeover of American football team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The leveraged nature of the deal - United took on loans of
525 million pounds to finance the acquisition - by a businessman
and his family who were unknowns in the UK - made many United
supporters very angry.
An effigy of Malcolm Glazer was burnt in the street during
mass protests, and his death last year was celebrated by some on
the terraces. The three of his six children, Avram, Joel and
Bryan, who have managed the investment since Malcolm suffered a
stroke in 2006, have also had a bad reception. Fans chanted
"die, die Glazers" at the club's Old Trafford ground, forcing
family members to escape in an armoured police van on one
occasion.
A dip in performance after legendary manager Alex Ferguson
retired in 2013 hasn't helped relations with some fans who
allege the club has been more interested in servicing its debt
rather than investing in new players.
RISKS OF SETBACK
And despite the improved prospects there is plenty that
could go wrong.
The worst case scenario would be if expensive new players
fail to perform, the club suffers an early exit from the
Champions League, and it falls down the Premier League table.
Player costs would bite into financial results and the club
could descend into a longer-term decline.
For shareholders there is also a danger the Glazers sell
United shares when they need to raise money as has happened in
the past. That could hit the share price.
In a statement to mark the 10th anniversary of the Glazers
takeover, the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST), which
has campaigned against the Glazers' control, said that while
it's impossible to imagine worse owners there are signs the club
is seeking to improve relations with fans.
"Despite the huge damage inflicted over the last 10 years,
things are undoubtedly beginning to look positive again
in 2015," conceded MUST CEO Duncan Drasdo.
The thawing only goes so far, though. One investor in the
stock declined to comment for this article because he feared
being targeted by anti-Glazer supporters.
