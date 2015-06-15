(Repeating story first sent earlier to additional subscribers)
By Ken Otterbourg
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, June 15 The First Allied
building at 270 Commerce Drive in the Rochester, New York,
suburb of Henrietta isn't much to look at.
It's a one-storey building, standard issue, in an
industrial-area bottomland prone to flooding, with such
neighbors as a
hazardous waste site and a Chinese food wholesaler.
But it has a story to tell. It's the de facto headquarters
of the Glazer family, which controls the Manchester United
soccer club, among the most valuable franchises in global sport,
as well as the National Football League's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Inside are photographs and memorabilia of the players - the
only clue that the operators of First Allied are more than local
types in, say, the plumbing-supply business.
There's also a receptionist who politely says there's no one
around to talk about the six siblings of Malcolm Glazer, the
founder of the real estate and sports empire who had a
debilitating stroke in 2006 and died last year.
That sums them up: Low profile and, in the case of this
article and just about every other piece ever written about
them, no comment.
They are disciplined in their aversion to the media and
seemingly immune to vicious criticism from Manchester United
fans. The family is also comfortable sharing jobs and having no
sibling in charge.
And they are intensely loyal to each other, according to
those who have worked with them over the years. Although
scattered across the country, four of the siblings still keep
houses on the same block in a Rochester suburb, records examined
by Reuters show.
Malcolm Glazer began his career in Rochester at the family's
watch-repair company. He expanded into real estate and other
businesses. There were also moves into oil and gas, fish
proteins and technology along the way. The biggest assets now,
apart from the sports teams, are the 61 shopping centers in 18
states owned by First Allied.
The Glazers control their businesses through multiple
partnerships and holding companies. The responsibilities
are shared and overlapping. Avram and Joel are executive
co-chairmen of United. Joel, Bryan and Edward are the Bucs'
co-chairmen. Edward and Darcie Glazer Kassewitz are
co-presidents of the Glazer Family Foundation. Kevin and Edward
are both co-chairmen of First Allied.
All the siblings are also directors of Manchester United,
and they are equal partners in Red Football LLC, whose address
is the First Allied building, and which now controls 84 percent
of United's voting power. Their stake is worth about $2.2
billion.
Ed Woodward, United's executive vice chairman, and Joel
Glazer speak every day, sources close to United say.
Edward, the youngest brother, devotes much of his time to
marketing and managing the Bucs fan experience, including
the 2012 creation of a department to look after the needs of
season-ticket holders.
He lives furthest away, in Los Angeles, where his wife,
Shari, was raised. "Despite geography," said one former
employee. "He makes up for it in hustle. He's very passionate
and meticulous ... if you get an email at three in the morning,
99 percent of the time it's from Ed."
One of the great mysteries is how six siblings manage to run
such an eclectic and complex enterprise without a single
family-member in charge.
George Allen, former Bucs general manager and now general
manager with the Washington Redskins pro-football club, said
Malcolm insisted that children learn to cooperate. "It's the way
they were raised. Everyone is in charge," Allen told Reuters. "I
think they are interchangeable to a certain degree."
Ronde Barber, who played with the Bucs and is now a Fox
broadcaster, said Edward, Joel and Bryan often start from
different points but end up at the same place. "The better way
to describe it is three parts of one decision," he said.
