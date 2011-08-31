LONDON Aug 31 English Premier League soccer
champions Manchester United's [MNU.UL] $1 billion initial
public offering in Singapore will use a two-tier share
structure, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper cited people with knowledge of the
transaction as saying the ability to use a dual share structure
was an important reason for the club's decision to switch the
IPO from Hong Kong to Singapore. [ID:nL3E7JI37H]
A two-tier structure, in which some shares have more voting
rights than others, will minimise the influence of outside
shareholders over the U.S.-based owners, the Glazer family.
"There will be a dual share structure because that makes
most sense for the business," said one of the sources quoted in
the article.
"The club could not have done that in Hong Kong and it is
an important reason why they chose Singapore. But it is not the
main reason," the source said.
The decision comes ahead of the club's announcement of
financial results on Thursday for the year to the end of June.
Manchester United were unavailable for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)