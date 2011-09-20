* Still targets IPO by year-end - source
* Supporters' body says delay not a surprise
(Adds reaction from supporters body, background)
LONDON, Sept 20 English Premier League soccer
champions Manchester United have put on hold a $1 billion
flotation in Singapore due to market volatility, while retaining
a goal of listing before the end of the year, a source close to
the IPO told Reuters.
United, currently top of the Premier League, had targeted a
mid-October float.
"They are not ready to go because of the way the markets are
looking. Whilst they've got the approval for listing, they
certainly don't have the intention to go immediately and they're
biding their time," the source said, confirming earlier media
reports from Asia.
The source said launching the IPO was off the table for at
least a week, adding United still hoped to float by the end of
the fourth quarter.
The club received permission in September from the Singapore
Exchange for the IPO.
It plans to use a two-tier share structure, including
non-voting preference shares to ensure the Glazer family that
owns the club retains control. That structure has drawn
criticism from investors and fans.
Sources had told Reuters the Glazers were looking to raise
around $1 billion through the sale of 25 to 30 percent of the
club, although that valuation had met with scepticism from some
commentators.
Sources told Reuters the Glazer family, who bought the club
in 2005, are planning to use some of the proceeds from the IPO
to reduce the club's debt, a burden that has made the American
owners deeply unpopular with some fans.
Duncan Drasdo, chief executive of fans' group Manchester
United Supporters Trust (MUST), said the delay may suggest the
club is struggling to secure the support of cornerstone
investors for the IPO.
"It's not particularly surprising they might be struggling
to get significant interest from investors, because they're
going to look at the numbers, and it's an extremely ambitious
ask at the valuations being punted around," Drasdo told Reuters.
Equity fundraising worldwide has pretty much ground to a
halt as stock markets, which slumped in early August, have
yo-yoed due to euro zone debt worries.
Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) is around
13.5 percent lower than at the start of August, depressing the
likely valuation achievable by companies hoping to list.
Although equity capital market activity in Asia has shown
signs of picking up sooner than Europe or the U.S., with a
string of companies announcing plans for share sales in Hong
Kong, the uncertain outlook means many companies would rather
hold off until things are more stable.
