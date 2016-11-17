Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
Nov 17 English soccer club Manchester United posted a 25 percent fall in quarterly core earnings as its absence from the lucrative Champions League competition and fewer home games at the start of the season hit its matchday income.
United, whose players include Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are currently sixth in the 20-team English Premier League.
The club's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months to September 30 fell to 31.2 million pounds ($38.9 million) from a record 41.6 million pounds a year earlier, partly reflecting the failure to qualify for this season's Champions League.
The team played 3 fewer home games at Old Trafford in the period compared to a year earlier, partly down to the scheduling of Premier League fixtures.
Revenue came in at 120.2 million pounds falling from 123.6 million pounds in the first quarter of 2016.
The club, controlled by the American Glazer family, maintained its revenue and profit forecasts for the 2016-17 year as a whole. ($1 = 0.8012 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.