(Corrects first paragraph to show planned IPO is in Singapore not Hong Kong)

HONG KONG Aug 19 English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United added Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan to help manage its planned $1 billion initial public offering in Singapore, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Friday.

The club had already appointed Credit Suisse as a global coordinator for the offering, a source told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Fiona Lau in Hong Kong Daniel Stanton and Charmian Kok in Singapore; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)