* BOCI, CIMB, CLSA, DBS join as co-leads - IFR
* Pre-marketing to start mid-September - IFR
* Supporters say $1 bln IPO will be "poisoned pill"
* Supporters say IPO to benefit owners, not club
(Adds detail on co-leads, supporter reaction, background)
By Fiona Lau and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Aug 19 English Premier
League soccer champion Manchester United hired Morgan
Stanley and JPMorgan Chase to help manage its $1
billion Singapore stock market listing, sources with direct
knowledge of the situation said on Friday.
The club had already appointed Credit Suisse Group
as a global coordinator for the initial public offering (IPO), a
source told Reuters on Thursday.
BOC International, Malaysia's CIMB , Singapore's
DBS and Credit Agricole's CLSA have also
joined as co-leads, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said on
Friday, adding that pre-marketing for the deal is expected to
start in mid-September.
One source told Reuters that United's owning Glazer family
planned to use some of the funds raised from the offering to
reduce the club's huge debt pile, a burden that has made the
American Glazers deeply unpopular with many fans.
The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST), which has
been among the most vociferous critics of the Glazer's regime,
said the IPO would benefit the family themselves rather than the
club.
"The share sale will be in the Glazers' interests - to pay
down their debt - not the club's. What we wish to see is a full
sale to progressive owners who are interested in investing in
the club's future," MUST said late on Thursday.
MUST, which last year backed plans by a wealthy group of
supporters to buy the club which were eventually aborted, said
the IPO would make a takeover unlikely.
"The danger is that a partial floatation will provide a
poisoned pill to any such progressive potential owners. And by
reducing the Glazers' personal debt we will continue to be
saddled with these absentee landlords," it said.
Sources have told Reuters that England's most successful
club hopes to raise as much as $1 billion from the IPO, which it
hopes to complete by the end of the year, with media reports
suggesting around 25-30 percent of the club will be sold.
United's gross debt stood at 478 million pounds ($787
million) at the end of March. The club made a net loss of 84
million pounds in 2010.
The Glazers have been targeted by supporters who are
uncomfortable with the club's debt, despite continued on-field
success, inspiring slogans such as "Love United, Hate Glazer"
brandished by some fans.
Spokespeople for JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong
declined to comment on the IPO mandates. Manchester United also
declined to comment.
A Singapore listing will mark a second stock market
incarnation for the club, which was listed in London before
being taken over by the Glazers in 2005.
Asia, a key region for many English soccer teams, has become
an important growth area for United and is home to more than 190
million of its estimated 333 million fans.
($1 = 0.607 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau in Hong Kong, Daniel Stanton and
Charmian Kok in Singapore, Kylie Maclellan, Neil Maidment and
Matt Scuffham in London; Writing by Matt Scuffham and Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis and Erica Billingham)