LONDON Jan 31 Asset manager BlackRock
has built a stake of more than 8 percent in the listed shares of
British soccer club Manchester United.
The U.S. company owns 8.21 percent of the English Premier
League club's Class A shares, listed on the New York Stock
Exchange last year, according to a Securities and Exchange
Commission filing. The asset manager has also invested in the
Formula One motor racing business.
United are seven points clear at the top of the Premier
League and have had a good start to the year commercially,
signing up a series of sponsorship deals. A report this week by
Forbes said that United's recent share price rise has made it
the first professional sports team with a value of more than $3
billion.
The club is owned by the American Glazer family. The share
listing last August used a dual structure of Class A and B
shares, which left the Glazers firmly in control of the club.
The shares languished below the initial $14 price for much
of last year but have surged in recent weeks to a peak of
$17.75. They closed at $16.78 on Wednesday.
English soccer clubs will benefit over the next three years
from enhanced television deals, while spending should be curbed
by European rules punishing clubs that run up big losses.