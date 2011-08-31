(Updates with source comment)
LONDON, Aug 31 Manchester United's $1
billion initial public offering in Singapore will use a two-tier
share structure to minimise the influence of its new
shareholders, a source familiar with the transaction said.
The Glazer family, owners of English soccer's Premier League
champions, wanted to ensure "stability and quick and efficient
decision making," the source told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Having (direct) control ensures long-term decision making
and strategic planning for the long term benefit of the
business. This structure works best for the club due to the
rapid nature of decisions required and specialist knowledge of
the football transfer market," the source said.
Manchester United will unveil a sixth consecutive year of
record operating profit and revenue when reporting full-year
results on Thursday, the source said.
The club was expected to report revenue well over 300
million pounds ($488 million), operating profit of over 100
million and positive net income, the source said.
United's operating profit has more than doubled since it was
taken over in 2005 by the Glazers who have been targeted since
by supporters uncomfortable with the club's debt, despite
continued on-field success. Slogans such as "Love United, Hate
Glazer" have been used by fans.
United's gross debt stood at 478 million pounds at the end
of March. The club made a net loss of 84 million pounds in 2010.
Manchester United has hired Credit Suisse , Morgan
Stanley and JP Morgan Chase to manage its IPO,
for which premarketing was expected to start in mid-September.
The Financial Times reported on Wednesday the ability to use
a dual share structure had been a key reason for the club's
decision to switch the IPO to Singapore from Hong Kong.
Manchester United was not available to comment.
($1 = 0.614 pound)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Dan Lalor)