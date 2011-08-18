PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE Aug 18 English Premier League football champions Manchester United has filed a preliminary application with the Singapore Exchange for a planned listing, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
The listing, which sources had told Reuters earlier would raise $1 billion, is being handled by Credit Suisse which is the global coordinator for the deal, the source said.
UBS and Morgan Stanley are also in the running to become book-runners, sources have said earlier.
The source declined to be identified because the deal is not public. The Singapore Exchange was not available to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Bank of Scotland has rejected calls to beef up a 400 million pound ($502 million) scheme to reimburse customers who say they were mistreated by the bank's business restructuring division.