SINGAPORE Aug 18 English Premier League football champions Manchester United has filed a preliminary application with the Singapore Exchange for a planned listing, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The listing, which sources had told Reuters earlier would raise $1 billion, is being handled by Credit Suisse which is the global coordinator for the deal, the source said.

UBS and Morgan Stanley are also in the running to become book-runners, sources have said earlier.

The source declined to be identified because the deal is not public. The Singapore Exchange was not available to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Dan Lalor)