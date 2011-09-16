SINGAPORE, Sept 16 English Premier League football champions Manchester United has received permission from the Singapore Exchange for a planned $1 billion listing, a source briefed on the deal said.

"Yes, it is approved," the source told Reuters.

The company has hired Credit Suisse , Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase to manage its IPO, for which premarketing was expected to start late this month.

The source declined to be named because the process is not public. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)