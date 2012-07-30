July 30 English soccer team Manchester United
said it expects to sell 16.67 million shares in its initial
public offering at between $16 and $20 each.
The offering is now expected to raise $383.3 million at the
upper end of the price band.
Manchester United is arguably the world's best-supported
soccer club and has a global fan-base of 659 million, according
to a recent market survey.
The club had filed to raise up to $100 million in its IPO of
Class A stock earlier this month.
Thomson Reuters publication IFR had reported earlier in the
month that the club was expected to launch its New York IPO as
early as next week, with pricing scheduled for early August.
