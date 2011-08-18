SINGAPORE Aug 18 English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United intends to use the proceeds of its planned Singapore listing to pay down debt and further grow its business in Asia, a source familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

The club hopes to raise as much as $1 billion from the offering, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, sources have said.

United's 2010 full-year results showed gross debt attached to the club of 522 million pounds $865 million), a debt pile which has helped make the owning Glazer family deeply unpopular with many fans. ($1 = 0.604 British Pounds) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Neil Maidment)