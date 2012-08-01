By Emmanuel Olaoye
| WASHINGTON, July 31
WASHINGTON, July 31 English soccer club
Manchester United's planned Wall Street share offering
was cited by architects of the Sarbanes-Oxley corporate
accountability law as they criticized recent U.S. legislation
that watered down their decade-old reforms.
"There is some potential for scandal," former U.S. Sen. Paul
Sarbanes said on Monday, referring to this year's Jobs Act.
The legislation was billed by sponsors as a way to stimulate
jobs by making it easier for smaller corporations to raise
money, but some regulators and consumer advocates have protested
that it opens the door to financial fraud.
Manchester United announced plans this month to sell shares
on the U.S. market, and said it qualified as an "emerging-growth
company" under terms of the Jobs Act.
Such companies, which fall below financial thresholds such
$1 billion a year in revenues, have to provide less audited
financial data and less disclosure than than larger firms.
Those thresholds are too high, Sarbanes told a George
Washington University conference commemorating the 10th
anniversary of the legislation he co-sponsored with then-U.S.
Rep. Michael Oxley. Bankers estimate the new rule would actually
cover as much as 90 percent of companies looking to go public.
Said Oxley, "I read an article the other day where
Manchester United football team is considering an IPO here in
the United States. They are a startup company that has only been
around 120 years."
"They're going to start an IPO here, but all the jobs are
going to be in the UK. That doesn't strike me as job creating,"
he said.
"They're an emerging growth company," Sarbanes added.
"They've been emerging for 120 years," Oxley said, drawing
laughter from the crowd.
Manchester United's initial public offering will raise as
much as $333 million, valuing the club at $3.3 billion at the
top of the range of the offering, which is between $16-20 a
share. Revenue for the year that just ended is expected to be
315 pounds to 320 million pounds ($495 million to $503 million).
The club was acquired by Florida-based businessman Malcolm
Glazer and his family in 2005. The Glazers, who have not been
available for comment in recent weeks, have been criticised for
burdening the company with debt through a leveraged buyout.
Manchester United said in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission that it intended to take advantage of
some Jobs Act exemptions. "We cannot predict if investors will
find our ... shares less attractive because we will rely on
these exemptions," it said.
The club could not be immediately reached for comment on
Tuesday.
(Writing by Randall Mikkelsen; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)