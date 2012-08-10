BRIEF-FXCM discusses impact of U.S. exit
* FXCM - additional information regarding costs associated with U.S. Retail foreign exchange activities, which it has agreed to sell to Gain Capital
NEW YORK Aug 10 Manchester United shares started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday at $14.05, slightly above its initial public offering price.
The IPO priced at $14, below the $16-20 range the club's bankers had been seeking. It valued the 19-times English champions at $2.3 billion and shaved as much as $100 million off the proceeds expected for the team and its owners.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
