LONDON, April 15 The owners of British football club Manchester United have reactivated an earlier plan to float its shares on the stock market in Singapore following improved market conditions, the Sunday Times reported.

The Florida-based Glazer family is looking to raise up to 600 million pounds by selling 25 to 30 percent of the club via an initial public offering that would value it at up to 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion), the newspaper said.

A spokesman for Manchester United said, "We don't comment on this sort of speculation".

Manchester United had eyed a $1 billion flotation in Singapore last year but shelved it due to market volatility, a source close to the IPO told Reuters in September.

In recent months, bankers have told Reuters they expect the deal to be revived this year.

($1 = 0.6295 British pounds) (Reporting by Keith Weir and Tom Bergin, editing by Jane Baird)