LONDON, April 15 The owners of British football
club Manchester United have reactivated an earlier plan to float
its shares on the stock market in Singapore following improved
market conditions, the Sunday Times reported.
The Florida-based Glazer family is looking to raise up to
600 million pounds by selling 25 to 30 percent of the club via
an initial public offering that would value it at up to 2
billion pounds ($3.2 billion), the newspaper said.
A spokesman for Manchester United said, "We don't comment on
this sort of speculation".
Manchester United had eyed a $1 billion flotation in
Singapore last year but shelved it due to market volatility, a
source close to the IPO told Reuters in September.
In recent months, bankers have told Reuters they expect the
deal to be revived this year.
($1 = 0.6295 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir and Tom Bergin, editing by Jane Baird)