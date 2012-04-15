(Adds response from United fans' group)
LONDON, April 15 The American owners of English
Premier League soccer champions Manchester United have
reactivated an earlier plan to float its shares on the stock
market in Singapore following improved market conditions, the
Sunday Times reported.
The Florida-based Glazer family is looking to raise up to
600 million pounds by selling 25 to 30 percent of the club via
an initial public offering that would value it at up to 2
billion pounds ($3.2 billion), the newspaper said.
A spokesman for Manchester United said, "We don't comment on
this sort of speculation".
Manchester United had eyed a $1 billion flotation in
Singapore last year but shelved it due to market volatility, a
source close to the IPO told Reuters in September.
In recent months, bankers have told Reuters they expect the
deal to be revived this year. Formula One motor
racing is also reported to be looking at floating in Singapore
this year.
United won the English league title for a record 19th time
last season and are top of the table again in the closing weeks
of the current campaign.
However, a vocal group of fans have criticised the Glazers
for loading the club up with too much debt. The Glazers bought
United in 2005 and also own NFL team Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The independent Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST)
said a flotation would be one way of trying to allow fans to
build up a meaningful stake in the club.
"If they are coming back with the same sort of inflated
valuation and the same sort of proposal, including non-voting
shares, then they should expect the same negative response from
the market as last time," said MUST Chief Executive Duncan
Drasdo.
"If instead they have learned their lesson and decide to
offer a substantial proportion of full voting shares at a
reasonable valuation and this is a pre-cursor to a full sale,
then this could be enthusiastically welcomed by United
supporters worldwide," he added.
English soccer is widely followed around the globe, and a
survey by Forbes magazine estimated that United had as many as
333 million fans.
($1 = 0.6295 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir and Tom Bergin, editing by Jane Baird)