UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 29 Mandarin Oriental International Ltd : * Acquisition of option to purchase Freehold * Purchase Freehold interest from société foncière lyonnaise for E290 million * Option will expire if the sale is not completed by 15th February 2013 * Transaction is expected to be partly funded by new five-year E150 million
debt facilities & cash reserves
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources