March 18 Advertising agency M&C Saatchi Plc
said full-year profit rose 10 percent, boosted by new
accounts, including Ballantine's whisky, LG Electronics Inc
, Peroni beer and Virgin Holidays.
London-based M&C Saatchi, which opened branches in
Stockholm, Singapore and Abu Dhabi in 2012, said headline pretax
profit rose to 17.2 million pounds ($26 million) from 15.6
million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue increased 11 percent to 169.5 million pounds and
comparable sales from the UK - the company's largest market
-rose 13 percent to 75.4 million pounds, driven by strong sales
in its mobile services and customer relationship management
businesses.
M&C Saatchi was founded in 1995 by Charles and Maurice
Saatchi after they were ousted from the board of Saatchi &
Saatchi. The company's clients include Google Inc and
microblogging website Twitter Inc.
M&C Saatchi's shares, which have gained 47 percent over the
past year, closed at 217 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Friday.